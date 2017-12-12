Santa pays a visit to Grand Canyon Village General Store Dec. 16

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — You can never have too many chances to see Santa before he finalizes his nice/naughty list.

The jolly old elf will pay a visit to the Grand Canyon Village General Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16. Community residents will also be able to take advantage of a 25 percent discount offered by Delaware North on retail items (alcohol, tobacco and grocery items are not included).

“This was a long-standing tradition that went away for awhile, and we wanted to bring it back,” said Greg Walker, Delaware North’s director of operations and retail.

This event is free and open to the community. In order to receive the 25 percent discount, guests must bring their green bag or proof of residency.

More information can be found by calling the customer service desk at (928) 638-2262, ext. 27.