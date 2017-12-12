STILO hosting holiday party Dec. 17

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — STILO Development USA’s 8th annual Christmas party takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at the Best Western Squire Inn Navajo Room.
Free food, drinks and entertainment will be provided, along with free Santa photos. Guests can also build a gingerbread house. This event is free and open to the community. Those who want to build a gingerbread house should RSVP to Sandra Angat at (928) 266-2604 or sandraangat@gmail.com.
