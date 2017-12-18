Video: Grand Canyon's rare full cloud inversion

The Grand Canyon, one of the earth's most incredible wonders, is visited by site seekers from all over the world. The canyon draws in people with its depth and width and its abundant history of rock layers which give it colors of red, orange, and gold. Located in northern Arizona, the canyon experiences all four seasons as well as days with unique weather phenomena such as cloud inversion. In this video by filmmakers Harun Mehmedinovic and Gavin Heffernam, a rare, once-a-year experience of a full cloud inversion commences.