Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 20

Ugly Sweater Contest Dec. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an Ugly Sweater Contest at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Food and fun are on the menu. This event is free and open to community members.

Friday Night Flix: “Dunkirk” Dec. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Dunkirk” (R) starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

White Elephant Party Dec. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a White Elephant Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Bring a small gift to exchange as part of the fun. This event is free and open to community members.

Christmas Cookie Social Dec. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Christmas Cookie Social at 2 p.m. Dec. 25. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa with your fellow community members.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class is held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the Grand Canyon Rec Center multi-purpose room. All fitness levels are welcome.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class is held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the Grand Canyon Rec Center multi-purpose room. All fitness levels are welcome.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Thursday Night Football

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is hosting Thursday night football viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. multi-purpose room.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class Jan. 15

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.