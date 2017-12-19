Grand Canyon man, suspect in armed robbery, crashes car and falls down embankment

A man accused of robbing two women at knifepoint on Dec. 17 crashed his car and then fell down an embankment, struck his head on a rock, and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Robert Christy, Jr., 60, of Grand Canyon approached two women, in their 60s and 70s, in the parking garage in the 100 block of south Granite Street about 2 p.m., Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller said, and “initially greeted them pleasantly and then immediately produced a knife and held it to one of the victims’ throat and demanded their purses.”
Christy ran, then got into a car.
A short time later, officers saw him speeding on the Highway 69/89 transition, Fuller said, and then he crashed, got out, and tried to run.
He fell down an embankment, hit his head on a rock, and was taken to the Phoenix trauma center.
Christy, who had the stolen items in his possession, had a felony warrant for a parole violation, Fuller said.
Christy is currently in Phoenix, receiving medical treatment in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Fuller said.
