Letter to the editor: Happy holidays from Grand Canyon School

To the community:

What a wonderful time of year! The holiday season is upon Grand Canyon School and all its inhabitants — students, teachers, paraprofessionals, office and maintenance staff. The elementary school is donned with garland and wreaths, staff members are sneaking gifts to their Secret Santas, the high school is busy studying for final exams and our youngsters are buzzing with excitement for Santa and parties. And if you haven’t seen the tree in our newly decorated library, it is really quite stunning.

It has been a productive year here with many reasons to celebrate. The elementary just elected their officers for Student Council, our librarian and her team was just awarded a grant from APS for a Maker’s Space and our high school girl’s basketball team won the Route 66 Holiday Classic in Ash Fork with an amazing six wins. Our school music program held their annual holiday concert at the NPS Visitor’s Center where we sang holiday classics all tied to the theme of our beautiful canyon community. We enjoyed the magical music of our middle and high school musicians. These are just some of the excellend achievements of our school.

The Grand Canyon School administration would like to thank all of you for your support and dedication to our school. It is a joy to work with such creative and fun people, and we look forward to making more academic progress in the second semester.

We wish you a happy holiday season and hope you enjoy your time together with friends and family.

Lori Rommel

Assistant Principal

Grand Canyon School