NWS predicts cool, dry Christmas for Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A blanket of crisp, white snow covered canyon country on Christmas morning last year, but the National Weather Service is predicting a cold, but snow-less, holiday in 2017.
According to NWS, the looming La Niña does not bode well for a snowy winter.
NWS said La Niña, a weather pattern that produces cooler sea temperatures, will remain in effect throughout the winter. While the Midwest and Pacific Northwest and will see an increase in precipitation this winter, Southwestern and Southeastern states will experience, a warmer, drier winter than usual.
“A weak La Niña doesn’t really mean much for us and, unfortunately this year, if we do get the moderate La Niña, the odds are tilted toward the drier-than-average winter,” said NWS meteorologist Mark O’Malley.
