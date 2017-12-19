What winter? Grand Canyon mules make a break for the tropics

Around half of the mules who call Grand Canyon home through the warmer months headed out on vacation to Tropic, Utah Dec. 8. Unlike the park’s patrol horses, who continue to work in the park over the winter break, the mules are treated to several work-free months of eating, sleeping and hanging out. Some mules are permanently retired and new ones are brought in to carry Grand Canyon visitors and supplies into the Canyon.
