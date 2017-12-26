Remains found in Grand Canyon likely those of man missing since June

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Dec. 20, a private Colorado river trip participating in a day hike up the Monument Creek drainage discovered human remains.
Investigating rangers located evidence at the scene indicating the remains are likely those of 72-year- old Raafat “Ralph” Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles, California.
Nasser-Eddin was reported missing June 13 and was last seen near Hermit Camp on the Hermit Trail Sunday morning, June 11. A multi-day search effort in the extreme heat of summer for Nasser-Eddin did not produce any clues to his whereabouts.
The remains were located about 2.5 miles from Nasser-Eddin’s last known location near Hermit Camp in an off-trail area of the Tonto Plateau.
Grand Canyon National Park is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity of the remains.
