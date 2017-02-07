Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 8

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Friday night flix: “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” Feb. 10

On Friday, Feb. 10 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (Rated PG-13) starring Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders and Aldis Hodge. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Family Matinee: “Storks” Feb. 11

On Feb. 11, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s matinee is “Storks” (Rated G) starring Andy Samberg, Katie Crown and Kelsey GrammerEnjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Durango, Colorado overnight trip Feb. 14-16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an overnight trip to Durango, Colorado Feb. 14-16. Cost is $120 per person and covers transportation and two nights at a hotel. the trip will focus on the Purgatory Ski Resort. Skiing, snowmobiling, snow shoe tours and more is available at the resort. Sign up in the Rec Center by Feb. 10 to reserve a spot.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Feb. 15

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Feb. 15

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Open Gym Feb. 5

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.