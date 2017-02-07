Body of California man recovered after fall near South Kaibab Trailhead

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The body of Luis Gonzales, 18, of San Diego, California, was recovered Jan. 29 hundreds of feet below the rim near South Kaibab Trailhead.

According to Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Emily Davis, the fall was reported to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center around 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Because of darkness, steep terrain and icy conditions, rangers were not able to recover the body until the following morning, when a helicopter was brought in to safely recover Gonzales’ body.

In a recent interview, family friend Ulysses Jimenez said Gonzales had traveled to the Grand Canyon with a group of friends, and he and another man had ventured out onto a rocky ledge to take photos. As they tried to move back off the ledge, Gonzales slipped on some snow, hit his head, and fell over the ledge.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No other information has been released at this time.