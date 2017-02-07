Body of California man recovered after fall near South Kaibab Trailhead

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The body of Luis Gonzales, 18, of San Diego, California, was recovered Jan. 29 hundreds of feet below the rim near South Kaibab Trailhead.
According to Grand Canyon National Park spokesperson Emily Davis, the fall was reported to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center around 5 p.m. Jan. 28. Because of darkness, steep terrain and icy conditions, rangers were not able to recover the body until the following morning, when a helicopter was brought in to safely recover Gonzales’ body.
In a recent interview, family friend Ulysses Jimenez said Gonzales had traveled to the Grand Canyon with a group of friends, and he and another man had ventured out onto a rocky ledge to take photos. As they tried to move back off the ledge, Gonzales slipped on some snow, hit his head, and fell over the ledge.
The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No other information has been released at this time.
More like this story
- Vehicle and body found near Lipan Point in Grand Canyon National Park
- Body found below rim of Grand Canyon
- Body of man found below the North Rim of Grand Canyon identified
- Fatal fall reported at Grand Canyon's Mather Point on south rim
- Officials identify body recovered from below South Rim late last year
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.