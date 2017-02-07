Grand Canyon National Park 2017 annual passes available

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park 2017 annual passes are available for purchase from any Grand Canyon entrance station.

This annual pass provides free entrance for a year exclusively to Grand Canyon National Park for the pass holder and any other visitors in a single vehicle.

The cost is $60 per pass, which is non-transferrable and is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. Only entrance fees are covered by this pass; it does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions.

Each year, the annual pass features an original photo from a Grand Canyon visitor. The park hosts a photo contest to select the image — this year’s contest winner is Darrell Merideth, an employee of Paul Revere Transportation Company. The contest is organized by Grand Canyon’s Fee Management Program and encourages NPS, Concessioners, Grand Canyon Association and Tusayan community members to participate. The photo must depict Grand Canyon as it is in real life-no props allowed-and must solely be the original work of the entrant. Grand Canyon’s park leadership

selects one Grand Prize Photo and two honorable mentions. The photo is selected based on its originality, artistic composition, photographic technique, and technical execution.

The National Park Service has also begun accepting applications for non-commercial river trip permits to raft the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park. The permits are for specific launch dates in 2018 — a total of 463 permits will be available for 12- to 25-day river trips. Eligible individuals may apply online at the weighted lottery website (https://grcariverpermits.nps.gov). Applications will be accepted online through noon Mountain Standard Time Feb. 22.

Each year in February, a main lottery is held to assign launch dates for river trips occurring the following year. Public notifications regarding lotteries are made by both email and news release. In addition to the annual main lottery, follow-up lotteries are held as needed throughout the remainder of the year to reassign canceled or left-over river trips. Public notifications for these follow-up lotteries are made through email, an RSS feed, and Twitter (twitter.com/GCRiverPermits).

The weighted lottery website can be accessed for free year-round to create or modify an account and to sign-up to receive email notifications. Individuals who are interested in a future non-commercial river permit are strongly encouraged to create an account. Lottery applications are accepted through the weighted lottery website only when lotteries are open.

Individuals must be 18 years or older to apply for a river trip permit. Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory on each trip. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year (commercial or non-commercial).