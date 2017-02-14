15th annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival kicks off Feb. 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Casual movie-goers, film buffs and those with a keen interest in the environment can all find something to talk about at the 15th annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival Feb. 16-19.

The festival takes place at the Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff Bike Revolution and Dark Sky Brewery.

This year’s festival will feature local storytellers like Brad Dimock and Dave Edwards, musical artists Katie Lee and Peter McLaughlin, and special speakers, including author and filmmaker Kevin Fedarko and marine biologist Dr. Maria Campbell.

For four days, the festival will host events throughout Flagstaff in conjunction with the 55 feature films that will be shown at the Orpheum and Flagstaff Bike Revolution. The event presents the work of local, amateur and seasoned filmmakers and focuses on creating a healthy environment, as well as some of the things the make the region unique. Coffeehouse-style presentations will be held throughout the event with local filmmakers, artists, musicians and photographers.

Session tickets for individual presentations are $11 for adults, $8 for students and $5 for children. Weekend passes, valid Saturday and Sunday, are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Four-day passes valid for the entire festival, are $50 for adults and $25 for students. VIP passes, which include admission to every event during the four-day festival along with a gift bag and discounts at vendors, are $75 for adults and $40 for students.

More information is available at www.flagstaffmountainfilms.org/2017-festival/sessions-schedule.