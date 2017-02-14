ADOT to host workshop for Grand Canyon National Park Airport Master Plan

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The master plan study process for Grand Canyon National Park Airport, owned and operated by the Arizona Department of Transportation, continues with a public information workshop Feb. 15, in Williams.

Those attending the open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Williams Unified School District, 636 S. Seventh St., can review and comment on the study team’s forecast of aviation demand, assessment of current airport facility capabilities and suggested facility improvements to meet anticipated demand over the next 20 years.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to update master plans every 10 years.

The Grand Canyon Nation Park Airport Master Plan Study began in fall 2015. The current phase of the study is evaluating two alternatives for enhancing the safety and efficiency of the airport, along with a no-build alternative. The next phase, anticipated to launch in the spring, will present a preferred development concept for the airport.

In addition to public meetings, comments and questions can be provided to the study team online at azdot.gov/gcnairportmasterplan, by phone at 800.574.6334 or by mail to Grand Canyon Airport Master Plan Study, c/o Coffman Associates, 4835 E. Cactus Rd., Ste. 235, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

More information on the Grand Canyon Airport and the master plan study is available at azdot.gov/gcnairportmasterplan.