Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 15

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Feb. 15

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Feb. 15

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Friday night flix: “Desierto” Feb. 17

On Friday, Feb. 17 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Desierto” (Rated R) starring Gael García Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Alondra Hidalgo. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke Feb. 18

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Open Gym Feb. 19

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Flagstaff shopping trip Feb. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Feb. 9. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.