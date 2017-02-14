Grand Canyon Association appoints two new board members for 2017

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Association (GCA), the official non-profit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, has appointed two new board members to its Board of Directions for 2017.

GCA’s all-volunteer, 14-member board is composed of business and community leaders from across the United States who commit their time and expertise for the benefit and improvement of the association. Members of the Board share a passion and dedication to preserve and protect Grand Canyon National Park for future generations.

Teresa Gavigan, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an attorney specializing in labor and employment law and has over twenty-five years’ experience as a Human Resources professional. She currently serves as senior vice president of human resources for a leading gasoline and convenience store retailer. Teresa Kline, of Birmingham, Michigan, is president and CEO of Health Alliance Plan (HAP) and executive vice president of Henry Ford Health System (HFHS). Kline has spent 35 years working in managed care and healthcare delivery.



“These appointments reflect GCA’s continued commitment to creating a diverse, collaborative board that will effectively lead GCA into the future,” said Susan Schroeder, CEO of GCA. “Their professional expertise will be invaluable as we grow our capacity to serve the park.”

Howard Weiner was appointed GCA Board chair and Mark Schiavoni was appointed Board vice chair.