Grand Canyon National Park offering free entrance Feb. 20

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country with free entry into the park in honor of President’s Day Feb. 20.

Visitors looking to visit Grand Canyon National Park during President’s Day and Spring Break should expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and shuttle bus stop areas, and full parking lots. As a reminder, Grand Canyon’s North Rim is still closed and will open May 15. Visitors traveling to the South Rim are encouraged to check weather and road conditions before traveling to the park by calling (928) 638-7496.

South Rim Village and Desert View park staff invite visitors to participate in daily ranger programs at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, Yavapai Geology Museum, Verkamps Visitor Center, Kolb Studio or Desert View Watchtower and Tusayan Museum. On Feb. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Desert View Watchtower, Hualapai artists Bennett Wakayuta and Richard Powskey will use traditional materials and techniques to create drums, woven baskets and cradleboards. Grand Canyon visitors are also encouraged to explore Arizona’s 22 national parks and monuments located throughout the state.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources. In addition to fee free days, the Every Kid in a Park program provides any fourth grade student with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Feb. 20 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.