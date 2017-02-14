'T-a-r-n-i-s-h' spells success: Xochitl Galvan wins Grand Canyon spelling bee (Photo Gallery)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The final two competitors in the Grand Canyon School Spelling Bee were fearless, going head-to-head for 10 rounds before fifth grader Xochitl Galvan was declared the winner.

The spelling bee’s 15 competitors from grades two through five lined the stage Feb. 9 in front of three judges. Competitors were allowed to write words down or ask for a definition, but were otherwise on their own in front of their classmates and the judges. It took six rounds to eliminate all but the last two: Xochitl Galvan and third grader Amelia Walls. Fifth grader Linnea Whisenhundt placed third.

Walls and Galvan engaged in a 10-round spell off, going through words like Everglades, kangaroo, atrium, difficult, nonfiction and grumbling before getting stuck on cymbals. After correctly spelling and misspelling words like Victorian, dispel, breadwinner and diploma, Galvan was declared the winner after correctly spelling coffee (missed by Walls) and tarnish.

Other participants included Emma Balbuena, Kaden Chavez, Rem Chenevert, Dominic Collet, Aldie Evans, Athena Evans, Dylan Fielding, Anya Furny, Stephanie Gomez, Logan Keller, Preston Kolervek and Haley Triggs.