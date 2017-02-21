Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 22

Grand Canyon National Park 98th Birthday Community Luau Feb. 24

Grand Canyon National Park will host a community luau in honor of its 98th birthday. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon in Tusayan. The luau is free and open to the community.

Friday night flix: “Bleed for This” Feb. 24

On Friday, Feb. 24 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Bleed for This” (Rated R) starring Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart and Katey Sagal. The movie is the story of World Champion Boxer Vinny Pazienza who, after a near fatal car crash which left him not knowing if he’d ever walk again, made one of sport’s most incredible comebacks. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Family Matinee: “Trolls” Feb. 25

On Feb. 25, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s matinee is “Trolls” (Rated G) starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel. After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Annual Flagstaff Bald Eagle Celebration Feb. 25

The annual Bald Eagle Celebration is Feb. 25 at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center in Flagstaff.



To learn more about these amazing birds and to see live eagles, the public is invited to attend the Annual Bald Eagle Celebration at the Willow Bend Environmental Educational Center at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff. More info about registering online is available at willowbendcenter.org/adult-education/.

Twin Arrows Casino trip Feb. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Twin Arrows Casino Resort Feb. 25. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Open Gym Feb. 26

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Williams and Bearizona trip Feb. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Feb. 27. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Utah Shakespearean Festival presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Feb. 27

The Utah Shakespeare an Festival touring company will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Shrine of the Ages. The play is free and open to the public.

HeartSaver CPR class March 2

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR training class beginning at 10 a.m. March 5 at the Tusayan Fire Department. To RSVP, contact instructor Tim Leija by email at pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior to the class.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More info from williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.