Pig out: Grand Canyon celebrates 98th birthday with community luau

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In celebration of the Grand Canyon National Park’s 98th birthday, the National Park Service is hosting a community luau from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon. The event is free and community members from Grand Canyon, Valle and Tusayan are invited to attend. Free transportation is available for park residents at Albright Training Center — shuttles depart at 4 and 5 p.m. and return at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

According to Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes, who is helping coordinate the event for NPS, guests can listen to live music, visit with community organizations to learn about available services and enter raffles for prizes. There will be games and a crafting table for children. Light refreshments will be provided by Big E’s with funding from the Town of Tusayan — there will be chips and queso, grilled jalapeno poppers, calamari and spinach artichoke dip.

Representatives from the rec center, Pink Jeep Tours, Grand Canyon Historical Society, Grand Canyon Community Library, Head Start, Xanterra/Grand Canyon Railway, Grand Canyon Association, Grand Canyon Chamber and Visitor Bureau, Williams Vet Clinic, APS and NPS will be on hand to discuss what services they can provide to the community and answer questions.

Raffle prizes include McDonald's gift cards, barbeque grills, Pink Jeep tours and vouchers for Arizona Diamondbacks tickets.