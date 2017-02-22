Grand Canyon Village Loop Bypass to close Feb. 27 until further notice for repairs

The Grand Canyon roads crew will close the Village Loop bypass road Monday, February 27 to locate the water leak near the old Powerhouse and repair road damages. The road may be closed for a week or longer. No vehicles will have access to the bypass road during repairs.
