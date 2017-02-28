Around the Canyon: Week of March 1

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting March 1

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet March at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting March 1

The Tusayan Town Council will meet March 1 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

HeartSaver CPR class March 2

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR training class beginning at 10 a.m. March 5 at the Tusayan Fire Department. To RSVP, contact instructor Tim Leija by email at pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior to the class.

Pool tournament March 2

The Grand Canyon rec center will host a pool tournament March 2 at 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate.

Flagstaff shopping trip March 3

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff March 3. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Friday night flix: “Hacksaw Ridge” March 3

On Friday, March 3 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Hacksaw Ridge” (Rated R) starring Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey. The movie is the story of WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa Toss refused to kill, and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Odyssey of the Mind regional competition March 4

Grand Canyon High School will compete in the regional Odyssey of the Mind competiton at Flagstaff High School. Performances will be at 8:30 a.m. (Div. I); 10:45 a.m. (Div. II); 1:30 p.m. (Div. I) and 3 p.m. (Primary). The competition will showcase students’ creative and spontaneous problem-solving skills.

Karaoke March 4

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Open Gym March 5

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Sedona/Red Rocks trip March 6

The Rec Center will host a trip to Sedona and Red Rocks state park March 6. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Registration open for Little League baseball and softball

Williams Little League is now accepting registrations. Mayers division registration closes March 10. T-ball and Minors registraiton closes March 18. Juniors registration closes March 25. Registration is $50 per player before Feb. 28, $60 after that date. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration in online at williamslittleleague.com. More info from williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.