Coconino County Fair seeking vendors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks and Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2017 Coconino County Fair, to be held Sept. 1 – 4, 2017 at Fort Tuthill County Park. Vendors may submit applications for amusement, food, commercial businesses and non-profits.

First review of applications will take place in March 2017.

To promote local products and services, an early bird rate is being extended to Coconino County-based, commercial vendors. Interested business owners and operators are encouraged to submit a vendor application by May 31 to take advantage of a 50 percent early bird discount for non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Non-profit vendors and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.

Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Parks and Recreation’s website at Coconino.az.gov/CountyFair.

The Coconino County Fair is celebrating 68 years. More than 40,000 people regularly attend the fair, which features exhibits by 4-H and community members as well as national, regional and local entertainment, and food and commercial vendors.