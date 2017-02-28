Coconino County Fair seeking vendors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Parks and Recreation is currently accepting vendor applications for the 2017 Coconino County Fair, to be held Sept. 1 – 4, 2017 at Fort Tuthill County Park. Vendors may submit applications for amusement, food, commercial businesses and non-profits.
First review of applications will take place in March 2017.
To promote local products and services, an early bird rate is being extended to Coconino County-based, commercial vendors. Interested business owners and operators are encouraged to submit a vendor application by May 31 to take advantage of a 50 percent early bird discount for non-premium outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. Non-profit vendors and food vendors are not eligible for early bird rates.
Vendor applications are available on the Coconino County Parks and Recreation’s website at Coconino.az.gov/CountyFair.
The Coconino County Fair is celebrating 68 years. More than 40,000 people regularly attend the fair, which features exhibits by 4-H and community members as well as national, regional and local entertainment, and food and commercial vendors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.