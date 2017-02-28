Grand Canyon's 98th birthday luau a success (Photo Gallery)

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon's 98th Birthday Luau
Members of the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle communities celebrated the national park’s 98th birthday with a luau at Big E's Steakhouse and Saloon Feb. 24.
Photos by Mike Quinn/NPS and Erin Ford/WGCN.
