'Treasure trove' of early homestead records now available online

BEATRICE, Neb. — Known as the Far West, lands that once belonged to Spain and later to Mexico became increasingly attractive to settlers lured by the prospect of striking it rich — lumber, gold, silver and copper were all ripe for harvesting.

The government, seizing the opportunity to acquire more exotic goods for trade and settle portions of the 1 billion acres it now owned, offered free land to anyone who could tough it out on the rough frontier.

According to the National Park Service, more than one third of the population of the U.S. (about 92 million people) likely has an ancestor that homesteaded west of the Appalachian Mountains. Researchers looking to trace their family heritage back to some of the West’s original settlers are in luck — homesteading records for five states, including Arizona, are now available for free online through the Homestead National Monument of America and National Archives facilities nationwide. Illinois, Nevada, Nebraska, Ohio and Indiana are also available online.

The National Archives’ Greg Bradsher explained that the Homestead Act of 1862 was largely responsible for settling the West. Although western states saw a fairly steady stream of settlers pushing west since the end of the American Revolution in 1783, growth in states like California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada didn’t explode until after the Spanish American War. Discoveries of rich mineral veins of gold, silver and copper drew more and more settlers to the frontier, leading Congress to pass the Homestead Act of 1862.

The legislation, which was subsequently amended three times, initially offered 160 acres of land to any American citizen or person intending to become one, provided they were 21 years of age or older and had never taken up arms against the U.S. Bradsher noted these provisions opened up opportunities for segments of the population that likely wouldn’t otherwise be land owners — immigrants, low-wage industrial workers and women, including those who were single or had been deserted or divorced by their husbands.

Homesteaders were required to live on the land continuously for five years, and to cultivate and produce crops for at least four of those years. They were also required to take up residency on the land within six months of the grant, or risk losing their claim to subsequent filers.

As railroads expanded further and further west, homesteads sprang up along the right-of-ways. Settlers likely followed the Santa Fe Railroad across Kansas, New Mexico and later Arizona. After the Civil War ended, newly-freed slaves also took the opportunity to move west, as industries like mining, ranching and lumber offered considerably higher wages than those in southern states.

The digitized files offer genealogists and researchers access to a treasure trove of information, said Dr. Richard Edwards, Director of the Center for Great Plains Studies at UNL, one of the institutions involved in the Homestead Records project, which aims to get all homestead land-entry final certificate case files from 30 states online — the original 13 colonies, along with Kentucky, Maine, Vermont, West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas and Hawaii, did not allow homesteading.

More than 823,575 case files, and approximately 30 million individual pieces of paper were amassed by the former General Land Office and are currently held by the National Archives.