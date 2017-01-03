Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 4

CPR class Jan. 16

A Heartsaver CPR class will be offered at the Tusayan Fire Department Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The class will be taught by Tim Leija. Participants will need to RSVP for the class three days in advance. More information is available from Leija at pyrobooter@aol.com.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. For more information o contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.

