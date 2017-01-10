Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 11

Board Game Night Jan. 12

The Rec Center will host Board Game Night beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

Friday Night Flix: “Snowden” Jan. 13

On Friday, Jan. 13 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 8 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Snowden” (Rated R) starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Melissa Leo. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Saturday Matinee: “Pete’s Dragon” Jan. 14

On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s featured movie is “Pete’s Dragon” (Rated G) starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford and Oakes Fegley. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Second Saturday Community Yard Sale Jan. 14

The Rec Center will host its monthly community yard sale from 8 a.m. - noon.

Texas Hold’em Tournament Jan. 16

The Rec Center will host its monthly Texas Hold’em tournament at 8 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

CPR class Jan. 16

A Heartsaver CPR class will be offered at the Tusayan Fire Department Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The class will be taught by Tim Leija. Participants will need to RSVP for the class three days in advance. More information is available from Leija at pyrobooter@aol.com.

Flagstaff Shopping Trip Jan. 19

The Rec Center will offer a Flagstaff shopping trip for anyone interested. The cost is $15 per person.

Volunteers needed for Phantoms basketball games

The Grand canyon School Booster Club is seeking volunteers to work at apparel and concessions stands during Phantoms home basketball games. volunteers are needed on the afternoon/evenings of Jan. 10, 14, 17, 26, 27 and 31; and Feb. 3. If you are able to volunteer during these times, contact Booster Club vice president Jason Morris at (928) 638-7805.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. For more information o contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.