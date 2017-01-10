Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce to host annual lunch meeting Jan. 19

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host its annual luncheon meeting Jan. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm at Yavapai Lodge, 44077 Yavapai Lodge Rd, Grand Canyon Village Arizona.

The 2017 Board of Directors will be announced. Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Laura Chastain at 929-638-2901 by Jan. 16 to reserve your seat.