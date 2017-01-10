Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce to host annual lunch meeting Jan. 19

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will host its annual luncheon meeting Jan. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm at Yavapai Lodge, 44077 Yavapai Lodge Rd, Grand Canyon Village Arizona.
The 2017 Board of Directors will be announced. Tickets are $20 per person. Contact Laura Chastain at 929-638-2901 by Jan. 16 to reserve your seat.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.