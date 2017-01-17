Allen, Hartigan and Shearer re-elected to Grand Canyon School Board

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Jennifer Allen, Kevin Hartigan and Pete Shearer were all officially sworn in as members of the Grand Canyon Unified School District governing board following successful re-election last November. Tusayan mayor Craig Sanderson presided over the ceremony.
Board members SuZan Pearce and Brian Donehoo retained their seats and were not up for re-election.
After being sworn in, Hartigan was once again nominated for board president, with Donehoo accepting a nomination for board clerk. Both motions passed unanimously.
During the regular meeting, the board accepted Superintendent Shonny Bria’s recommendation to award a three-year financial audit services contract to the Hafen, Buckner, Everett and Graff firm.
