Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 18

Flagstaff Shopping Trip Jan. 19

The Rec Center is offering a Flagstaff shopping trip for anyone interested. The cost is $15 per person.

Friday Night Flix: “Deepwater Horizon” Jan. 20

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “Deepwater Horizon” (Rated PG-13) starring Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell and Douglas M. Griffin. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Twin Arrows Casino Trip Jan. 21

The Rec Center will offer a Twin Arrows casino trip for anyone interested. The cost is $15 per person.

Open Gym Jan. 22

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Table Tennis Jan. 22

The Rec Center will offer open table tennis from 6 p.m. until close. Get ready for the next tournament!

Volunteers needed for Phantoms basketball games

The Grand canyon School Booster Club is seeking volunteers to work at apparel and concessions stands during Phantoms home basketball games. volunteers are needed on the afternoon/evenings of Jan. 26, 27 and 31; and Feb. 3. More information is available from Booster Club vice president Jason Morris at (928) 638-7805.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. on Sunday nights at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, 2 Mohave Street Grand Canyon.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Holistic Lifestyle coaching

Rob Gerard, a strength and lifestyle coach is offering free holistic lifestyle coaching to members and non-members of the Grand Canyon Rec Center. According to Gerard, the way in which we choose to eat, sleep, exercise, go outdoors, have fun, manage stress and connect to others matter. Gerard offers these and other ideas through holistic lifestyle coaching and separates a life merely lived from a life worth living. For more information o contact Rob Gerard at (928) 699-2091 or performancebyrob@gmail.com.



Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.