Four Tusayan Fire Department staff recognized with Heartsaver Hero Award for lifesaving efforts

Tusayan Fire Department emergency medical technicians Bruce Baker, Jeff Tahauri, Molly Woolley and Lora Pitsinger were recognized with the Heartsaver Hero Award by the American Heart Association. Along with Guardian Medical Transport, the four responded to an emergency call at a local hotel in Tusayan, where they were able to successfully resuscitate a man who had gone into cardiac arrest. The patient, who was awake and talking with responders afterward, was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he is reportedly doing very well.
