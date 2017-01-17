Paper applications now being accepted for elk, pronghorn hunts

PHOENIX — Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt draw information for 2017 is now available on the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) website.

The department is now accepting paper applications for hunt permit-tags. Paper applications can be mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020, Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052, or dropped off at any department office statewide.

The printed 2017 Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Information booklets are expected to be available the first week of January at department offices and license dealers statewide. All applications — paper or online — must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Feb. 14. Postmarks do not count.

The online application service for the random draw is expected to be available in early to mid-January. In a major change from last year, online applicants will need to keep their credit card payment information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer will attempt to reach applicants by telephone to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards have failed.

The department is encouraging all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD Customer Portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results information and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems.

As a reminder, Game and Fish said a valid hunting license (or combination hunting and fishing license) is required to hunt wildlife in Arizona. Individuals under 14 years of age may not hunt big game without having completed a hunter education course. While it is not necessary for anyone 10 to 13 to complete a hunter education course before applying for a hunt permit-tag, these courses fill quickly. Game and Fish said those interested can register at www.azgfd.gov/huntered or by calling (623) 236-7239.

The department’s online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can create an AZGFD Customer Portal account and purchase a valid hunting license and get the latest wildlife news and applying online for the draw at www.azgfd.gov. Customer portal accounts are mobile-friendly

More information is available at (602) 942-3000.