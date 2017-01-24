Around the Canyon: Week of Jan. 25

Table Tennis Jan. 26

The Rec Center will offer open table tennis from 6 p.m. until close. Get ready for the next tournament!

Friday Night Flix: “The Accountant” Jan. 27

On Jan. 27, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s featured movie is “The Accountant” (Rated R) starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff Dinner and Movie Night Jan. 27

The Rec Center offers a dinner and movie night trip to Flagstaff. Cost is $15 per person. More information and sign-up is available by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Family Matinee: “The Wild Life” Jan. 28

On Jan. 28, the Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at noon. This week’s matinee is “The Wild Life” (Rated G) starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Kaya Yanar and Ilka Bessin, which tells the classic tale of Robinson Crusoe from a plucky parrot’s perspective. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rumble on the Mountain 3 Jan. 28

Rumble on the Mountain 3 will take place Jan. 28 at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 4 p.m. Rumble on the Mountain is an annual concert to raise awareness of issues related to the lands and indigenous peoples of the Colorado Plateau. The concert is part education, part entertainment, blending music and dance performances with the voices of tribal representatives, academics, and non-profit organizations. This year’s Rumble on the Mountain aims to help people of all backgrounds gain a better understanding of the indigenous people of the Grand Canyon region. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children 12 and under are free.

Karaoke Jan. 29

The Rec Center will host karaoke night beginning at 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome, come sing your heart out!

Open Gym Jan. 29

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Phoenix Overnight Trip Jan. 30-31

The Rec Center is ovvering an overnight excursion to Phoenix Jan. 30-31. The cost is $80 per person and includes hotel fees. More information and sign-up is available by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Volunteers needed for Phantoms basketball games

The Grand canyon School Booster Club is seeking volunteers to work at apparel and concessions stands during Phantoms home basketball games. volunteers are needed on the afternoon/evenings of Jan. 26, 27 and 31; and Feb. 3. More information is available from Booster Club vice president Jason Morris at (928) 638-7805.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Children’s Church

Grand Canyon Community Church is launching a children’s church that takes place Sundays from 11 a.m. to noon for children from three years old to sixth grade. The church meets at the Shrine of the Ages auditorium in Grand Canyon National Park.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.