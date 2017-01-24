Fourth graders recognized at council meeting for top placement in water ethic contest

Grand Canyon fourth graders Jaemie Jensen and Rem Chenevert were recognized by the Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership at the Jan. 18 Tusayan Town Council meeting.

Erin Ford/WGCN

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 10:52 a.m.

