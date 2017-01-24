Grand Canyon jazz band students receive new instruments (see photos)

Students from Grand Canyon High School’s jazz band performed for the Tusayan Town Council at the Jan. 18 meeting to express appreciation for the new band instruments purchased with a donation from the town.
More like this story
- Grand Canyon School marching bands heading to Hollywood, seeking community support
- Students get jazzy at Northern Arizona University Jazz Festival
- Making merry: music students practice hard to bring holiday cheer
- Fourth graders recognized at council meeting for top placement in water ethic contest
- <center>Letters to the Editor</center>
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.