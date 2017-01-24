Grand Canyon jazz band students receive new instruments (see photos)

Students from Grand Canyon High School’s jazz band performed for the Tusayan Town Council at the Jan. 18 meeting.

Erin Ford/WGCN

Students from Grand Canyon High School’s jazz band performed for the Tusayan Town Council at the Jan. 18 meeting.

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2017 10:50 a.m.

    • Students from Grand Canyon High School’s jazz band performed for the Tusayan Town Council at the Jan. 18 meeting to express appreciation for the new band instruments purchased with a donation from the town.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.