Service with a smile: ClayAnn Cook named Community Leader of the Year

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Author John C. Maxwell sums up the qualities of leadership in simple terms: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.”

ClayAnn Cook, who was recently named Tusayan’s Community Leader of the Year, knows what it takes to lead and empower others — she’s been doing it since her first management job at the age of 19. Surrounded by friends, colleagues and team members at Rotary’s annual Holiday Dinner Dance, Cook tearfully accepted the honor.

But she made sure to mention that great leaders don’t operate in a bubble.

It’s not only her willingness to offer her time and her service that makes Cook stand out from the rest: it’s also a healthy dose of humor. Joking through the tears, Cook said even though she was shocked, she had never in her life been without something to say.

“It’s such an honor,” said Cook. “But I want you all to know that I couldn’t do this without my amazing team.”

Her emphasis on building and empowering her staff is something that sets Cook apart from other business managers or supervisors. Starting at The Grand Hotel as manager in 2002, Cook assembled her staff with the philosophy that it was her job, as a manager, to give her staff every opportunity to be successful in their jobs.

“I can’t make them do anything,” she said. “What I can do is give them the tools they need to become successful. I can encourage and help them grow in a job they want to do.”

Growth is something that Cook has experienced throughout her career, no matter what project or property she’s been a part of. Along with managing the restaurant, Cook is an involved member of the small but diverse local community. She has served as president of the Grand Canyon Rotary and Chamber of Commerce, and she currently sits on the Tusayan planning and zoning committee. She is also a member of the election board. Helping others, such as the Grand Canyon School or the Interact Club, is essential to setting the kind of example the Community Leader of the Year is expected to set.

“It’s so important to participate and be involved,” she said. “When you live in a community like Grand Canyon, you have to give back. You have to be supportive, you need to help take care of all the other people in the community.”