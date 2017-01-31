Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 1

Tusayan Town Council meeting Feb. 1

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Grand Canyon School mother/son/father/daughter dance Feb. 2

The Grand Canyon School elementary student council will host its annual mother/son - father/daughter dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the school’s multipurpose room. Tickets are $3 per couple and $per family and will include food, drinks and entertainment.

Open Gym Feb. 5

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Violin and piano lessons

Rachel Dryer is offering violin lessons to anyone interested in learning to play. Lessons are $15 for half hour lessons. She has played the violin for 15 years and teaches the Suzuki method. Rachel also offers piano lessons for those interested. More information is available from Rachel at 928-310-4327 or krachelsmith@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.