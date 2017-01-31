Grand Canyon, Chinle teachers receive $5,000 grant at Motel 6 Cactus Bowl

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon School will be receiving $5,000 to raise awareness of and promote healthy lifestyle choices from the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program.

The program, in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation Extra Yard for Teachers, randomly selected 100 applications from among nearly 2,500 applicants across Arizona. Rosie Evans, who teaches physical education and coaches the girls’ basketball team, was among the lucky few.

“It was so great being down there on the field, there was so much excitement from the crowd,” Evans said. “We looked up and saw we were on the big screen and we were all smiling and waving.”

Winners of the grants were invited to attend the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix Dec. 27, where they were presented with a check. Evans applied for the grant in order to fund activities that promote awareness of a healthy lifestyle, as well as keep the surrounding community active. The grant is a one-time dispersal, so Evans said she plans to meet with the administration and school board to decide what would most benefit the school and Grand Canyon residents.

Helen First, who teaches second grade at Chinle Unified School District on the central part of the Navajo reservation, was also selected. First applied for funds to improve literacy at the school by providing personal book bags full of age-appropriate reading material to her students.

Extra Yard for Teachers focuses on teacher recognition, professional development and direct provision of resources. Each year, the program hosts recognition initiatives like Teacher Appreciation Week and the annual Extra Yard for Teachers Summit, a mid-year gathering of teachers in January designed to inspire and encourage teachers going into the second half of the school year.

Extra Yard for Teachers also provides funds directly to teachers and schools in an effort to minimize or eliminate out of pocket expenses.