Around the Canyon: Week of July 5

Friday Night Flix: “Chips” July 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Chips” (Rated R) starring Michael Peña, Dax Shepard and Vincent D’Onofrio. A rookie officer is teamed with a hardened pro at the California Highway Patrol, though the newbie soon learns his partner is really an undercover Fed investigating a heist that may involve some crooked cops. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 7

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff July 7. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Museum of Northern Arizona trip July 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Museum of Northern Arizona July 7. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Community Yard Sale July 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host the second Saturday yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon.

Umpires needed for community softball league

The Grand Canyon community softball league is seeking umpires with a knowledge of the game. Pay is $10 per game. Email Ryan Schaan at rschaan@xanterra.com for more information.

Grand Canyon School registration for 2017-18 year

Registration for Grand Canyon School will begin July 10-11 at Tusayan Town Hall and July 12-13 at the multi-purpose room at Grand Canyon School. Registration times will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is available from Grand Canyon School at rvelazquez@grandcanyonschool.org.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp continues through July 27

Kaibab Learning Center is hosting weekly summer camps now though July 27. Each camp has a weekly theme and involves educational activities and field trips. Cost is $20 per day and scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting KLC at (928) 638-6333.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.