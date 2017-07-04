Grand Canyon Helicopters launches new heli and whitewater rafting tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Grand Canyon Helicopters has announced the launch of a new tour: Heli & Whitewater Rafting Adventure.

Offered in partnership with Hualapai River Runners, the tour starts in Las Vegas and offers a four hour whitewater tour with rapids, lunch and a helicopter flight before landing at Grand Canyon West Airport.

Costs include limousine transportation, flights and whitewater rafting. The tour lasts 12 hours. Multilingual narration is available in Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. More information is available at http://www.grandcanyonhelicopter.com/tours/las-vegas/helicopter-and-whitewater-rafting-adventure. The Heli & Whitewater Rafting Tour will be available through Oct. 31, 2017.

About Papillon Group

Founded in 1965, Papillon Group is the world’s largest and longest-running aviation tour company with more than 600,000 passengers served annually on 78 state-of-the-art helicopters and airplanes.

Family-owned and operated, its brands include Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Grand Canyon Helicopters, Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines and Grand Canyon Coaches.

Papillon is the only company that flies the entire length of the Grand Canyon, with bases in Las Vegas, Boulder City, Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon West, Grand Canyon National Park and Page, Arizona.