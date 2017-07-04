Park Superintendent invites community to discussion about Colorado River operations

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Chris Lehnertz invites Flagstaff area residents and park lovers to a Community Conversation July 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff.

Superintendent Lehnertz will be joined by several park staff members at the event.

“We have plenty of issues and projects that require official public meetings and public comments,” Lehnertz said. “We would like to slow down a little, meet people and start regular community conversations to visit about the park and listen to our nearby communities.”

Community Conversations will be theme-based. The first will focus on the Colorado River where park staff will share information on the park’s preliminary planning for future administrative river operations, on upcoming business opportunities for an administrative river operations to support the park, and long term stewardship for the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

Lehnertz said she would like to see the informal Community Conversations about three times per year.

“Keep it casual and sit down with people after supper and just catch up on what’s happening. We will do a lot of listening but there’s no obligation for anyone to make a public comment,” she said. “We hope people will join us as neighbors to share what is important in their communities and neighborhoods and how Grand Canyon National Park fits into their lives.”

The Coconino Center for the Arts is located at 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Flagstaff.