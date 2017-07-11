Around the Canyon: Week of July 12

Tusayan Town Council meeting July 12

The Tusayan Town Council will meet July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Table tennis tournament July 13

Everyone is invited to participate in a table tennis tournament July 13 at 8 p.m. Please sign up at least one day prior to the event in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “The Assignment” July 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room. The movie starts at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Assignment” (Rated R) starring Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver and Anthony LaPaglia. After waking up and discovering that he has undergone gender reassignment surgery, an assassin seeks to find the doctor responsible. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Board Game Night July 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host board game night beginning at 6 p.m.

HeartSaver CPR class July 17

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a free HeartSaver CPR class on site at 10 a.m. Please RSVP to pyrobooter@aol.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Cameron Trading Post trip July 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron Trading Post July 17. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Flagstaff Beat the Heat Day trip July 18

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an all-day trip to Flagstaff July 18. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Lake Powell Beach Day July 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Lake Powell July 20. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Join the Grand Canyon Climb to Conquer Cancer Team

The Grand Canyon community will be participating the annual Climb to Conquer cancer event Aug. 19 at the Arizona Snowbowl. Those interested in participating can sign up online at www.acsevents.org. More information about the event can be found by contacting Pat Martinez at (928) 310-0085.

Umpires needed for community softball league

The Grand Canyon community softball league is seeking umpires with a knowledge of the game. Pay is $10 per game. Email Ryan Schaan at rschaan@xanterra.com for more information.

Grand Canyon School registration for 2017-18 year

Registration for Grand Canyon School will be available July 12-13 at the multi-purpose room at Grand Canyon School. Registration times will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is available from Grand Canyon School at rvelazquez@grandcanyonschool.org.

Kaibab Learning Center summer camp continues through July 27

Kaibab Learning Center is hosting weekly summer camps now though July 27. Each camp has a weekly theme and involves educational activities and field trips. Cost is $20 per day and scholarships are available. More information can be found by contacting KLC at (928) 638-6333.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.