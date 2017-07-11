Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responds to downed hiker near Hilltop

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Utah man has died following a hike out of Havasu Canyon July 1.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a downed hiker on the Havasu Canyon Trail near Hilltop in Havasupai around 1:15 p.m. July 1. Witnesses reported a 32-year-old man from Utah was hiking out of the canyon with several others when he collapsed.

While awaiting medical help, other hikers were able to put the man on a horse and transport him to the Hilltop parking area, where bystanders performed CPR until Tristate Care Flight arrived on scene.

Authorities said the man was unable to be revived.

The man was transported to Flagstaff by the Coconino County Medical Examiner, where the cause and manner of death are under review.