Game and Fish seeking wildlife photo submissions for annual contest

PHOENIX — If you enjoy watching and photographing Arizona’s diverse wildlife, consider entering the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s (AZGFD) annual wildlife calendar photo contest.

Send three of your finest wildlife photos via email or through a file-sharing website. Information and rules are posted at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest. As always, entry is free.

Winning images will be featured in the 2018 wildlife calendar, in the November–December 2017 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views magazine. Cash prizes are awarded. Prize money is funded through publications sales.

Whether you’ve photographed a colorful hummingbird in flight, a bighorn ram perched on a rocky ledge or a rabbit sipping water from a pond, submit your best work. Your photo could be chosen as a winner or for honorable mention.

The contest accepts entries through Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. MST.

Bryan Keil of Scottsdale took the best-in-show photo last year, which is pictured above.