Havasupai Campground named best in Arizona by "Travel + Leisure"

SUPAI, Ariz. — Famous for its turquoise waterfalls cascading amongst rust-red rocks, Havasupai campground was recently named Arizona’s top camping destination by "Travel + Leisure" Magazine.

Located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, the turquoise falls are part of the Havasupai Reservation, ancestral home to the tribe for thousands of years. It’s not an easy hike — 8 miles from Hilltop, a dusty drop-off area above the canyon.

Campers must obtain a permit to enter and spend the night on the reservation. The permits, which go on sale in February, sell out within days. The maximum number of nights allowed is two.

Campers are responsible for all gear and food. The village of Supai has a small convenience store and restaurant, but both are located about two miles from the campground. Campfires are not permitted at any time, so hikers should come prepared with food that doesn’t need to be cooked.

The campgrounds have space for around 300 campers per night. Picnic tables, fresh water and toilets are located onsite.

To get to the campground, campers must either pack their equipment in and out, hire the services of a pack horse, or take a helicopter to reach the secluded spot. Reservations for these services are required up to a week in advance.

Guided camping tours are also an option — food, gear, logistics and fees are taken care of as part of the package.

More information about reservations, fees and directions can be found at http://theofficialhavasupaitribe.com/Havasupai-Camping/havasupai-camping.html.