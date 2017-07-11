Sheriff's Office responds to multiple incidents over holiday weekend

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — The extended holiday weekend was a busy one for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to a total of 710 calls from June 30 through July 4. The report said a large number of calls stemmed from outdoor activity in northern Arizona.

Simultaneous priority incidents on July 4, a manhunt in Forest Lakes for a suspect in a shooting and an extended search for two missing children took a large number of resources. Dry weather, warm temperatures, and fire restrictions also contributed to increased calls for service.

CCSO said in a press release that deputies responded to 710 calls for service, a nearly 40 percent increase over last year’s 474 calls from Friday through Tuesday. Some incidents over the weekend included 77 disturbing the peace complaints; 79 calls related to fire, including possible fire ban and fireworks violations; 50 emergency medical situations and 51 motorist and public assists. There were also several off-road vehicle traffic complaints, vehicle accidents, discharging of weapons/target shooting complaints and traffic stops.

Deputies in the Page and Lake Powell areas participated in the Operation Dry Water Campaign, designed to keep visitors from boating under the influence. Results from the campaign can be found at http://www.operationdrywater.org/results. Deputies made more than 200 contacts with boaters on Lake Powell and issued eight boating-related citations.

During contacts with boaters, deputies not only checked for impaired driving but also checked to make sure the right safety equipment was onboard and accessible.

Deputies also responded to several reported off-road vehicle collisions. On July 1, deputies responded to a single-vehicle UTV roll-over in the forested area near Munds Park, which resulted in four individuals being transported for medical treatment. Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the collision. A second incident near Mormon Mountain involved a truck and UTV, but no injuries were reported. A hit-and-run involving a UTV with no injuries also was reported in the Munds Park forest area. On July 2, deputies responded to an injury accident involving a motorcycle and UTV, which collided near the Sherwood Forest community.

Two other collisions reported over the holiday weekend involved vehicles versus deer/elk on Lake Mary Road and Townsend Winona Road.

During the height of the weekend, deputies throughout the county conducted 110 traffic stops, resulting in 22 citations (including two boating citations), 13 written warnings, three repair orders, two DUI arrests, one drug arrest and an arrest for an individual with an outstanding warrant.

The CCSO also conducted multiple search and rescue operations around Coconino County. Around 11:30 a.m. July 2, the search and rescue team was dispatched to the area around FS 164B and Highway 180 after the department received a call from a woman reporting she was lost and in need of water. A deputy located her approximately two miles from her vehicle. No further medical attention was needed. Around 1:30 p.m. the same day, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wildland fire in the Pumphouse Wash area near Forest Highlands and Kachina Village. The search and rescue team was called out to assist deputies with community notification if necessary.

On July 3 around 9:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call for a fall injury at Grasshopper Point. Sedona Fire District rescue teams and CCSO search and rescue responded to provide technical rescue of an injured 19-year-old woman who had been cliff jumping and failed to clear a rock shelf. She was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

At around 10:30 a.m. July 4, CCSO received a call for a missing 6-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother. The children were last seen at their childcare provider’s home in Mountain View Ranchos, where they had been playing in the yard. Deputies, the search and rescue team and Summit Fire personnel formed a search party. About 1.5 hours into the search, a couple reported two children matching the description of the missing children had come into their yard, about 2.5 miles away from where they were last seen. The couple said the children asked for a ride to their grandparents’ home in Fernwood, which they provided. The children had given an incorrect address and were not there, but were located by deputies in the same area at another relative’s home.