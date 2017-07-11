Tusayan, Grand Canyon pay tribute to American heroes at annual Fourth of July celebration

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon And Tusayan Celebrate Fourth Of July
Tusayan and Grand Canyon celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade themed “Honoring American Heroes.” This year’s Best in Show was Canyon Plaza Resort. Red Feather Lodge came in second, followed by Best Western Squire Inn. America’s Got Talent season five winner Michael Grimm performed with Exit 64 for the event.
