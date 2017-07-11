Tusayan, Grand Canyon pay tribute to American heroes at annual Fourth of July celebration

Grand Marshall Martin Chacon (left), a former Marine who now works for Xanterra security, led the parade. He is joined by Danny Hernandez from American Legion and former Tusayan council member Bill Fitzgerald.

Photo/Laura Chastain

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 12:34 p.m.

    Grand Canyon And Tusayan Celebrate Fourth Of July

    Tusayan and Grand Canyon celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade themed “Honoring American Heroes.” This year’s Best in Show was Canyon Plaza Resort. Red Feather Lodge came in second, followed by Best Western Squire Inn. America’s Got Talent season five winner Michael Grimm performed with Exit 64 for the event.

