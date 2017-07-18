Around the Canyon: Week of July 19

Tusayan food bank

distribution July 19

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office next to Sophie’s Mexican Kitchen. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting July 19

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet July at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Lake Powell Beach Day July 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Lake Powell July 20. Cost is $45 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Documentary: “Planet Earth” July 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free documentary in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. The “Planet Earth” miniseries will continue, narrated by David Attenborough, Sigourney Weaver and Huw Cordey. Each 50 minute episode features a global overview of a different biome or habitat on Earth (Polar, Mountain, Cave, Desert, Plains, Fresh Water, Seas, Ocean, Forest), followed by a ten-minute featurette which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of filming the episode. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

“Dunkirk” opens at IMAX July 20

The National Geographic Visitor Center IMAX will be showing Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic “Dunkirk” through Aug. 31. Local rates are available - must show proof of residency. More information about show times and dates can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/dunkirk/.

Friday Night Flix: “The Fate of the Furious” July 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Fate of the Furious” (Rated R) starring Vin Diesel, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson. When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Family Matinee: “The LEGO Batman Movie” July 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at noon July 22. This week’s matinee is “The LEGO Batman Movie” (Rated PG) starring Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Rosario Dawson. A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served.

Karaoke July 22

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Flagstaff farmer’s market shopping trip July 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to the Flagstaff farmer’s market July 23. Cost is $15 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Sedona Slide Rock State Park trip July 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor an all-day trip to Alide Rock State Park July 26. Cost is $20 per person. Sign up in the Rec Center.

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group forming at Grand Canyon in August

Grand Canyon will be forming a MOPS support group in August. The group aims to connect moms all over the world to a community of women, in their own cities, who meet together to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mom. More information about MOPS can be found by contacting Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228.

Join the Grand Canyon Climb to Conquer Cancer Team

The Grand Canyon community will be participating the annual Climb to Conquer cancer event Aug. 19 at the Arizona Snowbowl. Those interested in participating can sign up online at www.acsevents.org. More information about the event can be found by contacting Pat Martinez at (928) 310-0085.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon Yoga

An all level yoga class, taught by Jennifer Allen, meets from 5:45 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Zumba with Haley

Zumba with Haley is a free dance class. Zumba meets at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Zumba is a Latin inspired dance fitness program. Participants should bring exercise clothes and water.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at Thuderbird Lodge. Anyone interested in joining or learning about the club is welcome to attend. Information can be found by contacting Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon Lions Club District D21

The Lions club meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Plaza Resort, located behind the IMAX® Theater on Highway 64. Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.