Fire restrictions lifted on Kaibab, Coconino National Forests

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Monsoonal rainfall throughout northern Arizona over the past week has prompted Coconino County officials to rescind the fire restrictions currently in place on the Kaibab and Coconino National Forests.

According to a press release, forest managers typically lift fire restrictions when at least a half-inch of precipitation has been received over more than two-thirds of the forests. Many areas of both forests have received much more than that amount of precipitation.

“With the monsoon moisture we have received, the decreasing fire danger, and the availability of many firefighting resources, fire officials on both forests collaboratively decided it is the appropriate time to lift all fire restrictions for the Coconino and Kaibab,” said Jason Clawson, fire staff officer for the Kaibab National Forest. “Fire restrictions are a great tool for us in preventing unwanted, human-caused fires, and we’d like to thank our visitors for their vigilance in being cautious with potential ignition sources while recreating in the forests.”

County officials continue to ask residents and visitors to use caution when operating equipment or items that can spark a fire. They are also reminded to extinguish all campfires, operate off-road vehicles and motorcycles with spark arrestors and to use caution when operating barbeque grills, as they can be held legally responsible for causing wildfires.

Coconino County had enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions June 22 because of very high wildfire danger in the area. The restrictions were downgraded to Stage 1 July 13, and have now been entirely lifted.