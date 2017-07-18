Fish and Wildlife to host public information meeting on Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan draft

ALBUQUERQUE — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is in the process of revising the 1982 Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan. The goal of the recovery plan is to recover and remove the Mexican wolf from the list of endangered species and turn its management over to the appropriate states and tribes.
USFWS will hold four public information meetings to provide information to the community on the Mexican Wolf Draft Recovery Plan, First Revision. Written comments on the draft recovery plan may be submitted at these information meetings, however oral comments will not be recorded.
The dates and times of these information meetings are as follows:
Flagstaff, Arizona July 18, 2017; 6-9 p.m. Northern Arizona University, Prochnow Auditorium South Knowles Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Pinetop, Arizona July 19, 2017; 6-9 p.m. Hon-Dah Resort 777 AZ–260, Pinetop, AZ 85935.
Truth or Consequences, New Mexico July 20, 2017; 6-9 p.m. Ralph Edwards Auditorium, Civic Center 400 West Fourth, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.
Albuquerque, New Mexico July 22, 2017; 2-5 p.m. Crowne Plaza Albuquerque, 1901 University Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
The purpose of the meetings is to provide an opportunity for citizens to learn about the revised Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan and to provide written comments.
The Mexican wolf recovery program is a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Game and Fish Department, White Mountain Apache Tribe, USDA Forest Service, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – Wildlife Services, and several participating counties. The Interagency Field Team (IFT) is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Mexican wolf population and includes field personnel from several of the partner agencies.
More information about the Mexican Wolf Reintroduction Program can be found at http://www.fws.gov/southwest/es/mexicanwolf/ or www.azgfd.gov/wolf.
More like this story
- Newly-drafted Mexican wolf recovery plan, met with criticism, under review
- Part 3 of 3: What a revised recovery plan could mean for Mexican Gray Wolves
- Three decades after Endangered Species Act protection, government required to prepare recovery plan
- Federal court overturns ban on Mexican Wolf release in New Mexico
- Flake reintroduces bill to revise Mexican Gray Wolf Recovery Plan
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.